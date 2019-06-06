Author whose article featured in Junior Cert English receives online threats

The author of an article which featured in a Junior Cert exam yesterday without her knowledge has received death threats.

Aoife Dooley, who has autism, said she has received hundreds of vile messages since the English exam.

The article was part of the Irish Times’ Sound Off series and it was part of the English paper’s reading comprehension.

She has tweeted to say she has received threats including rape and bombing her house, with one user saying they would "cut off her legs", and others insulting her for having autism.

15 year old dick pics, rape, bombing my house are literally some of the messages I’ve been getting. If you have a son or daughter please talk to them about this and explain why it’s not funny or ok https://t.co/yPS2Dui4tE — Aoife Dooley (@Aoife_Dooley) June 6, 2019

The Department of Education and The State Examination Commission have said they are aware of the matter.