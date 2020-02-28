News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Author Sheila O’Flanagan opposes new school over concerns about students' 'unimpeded' view of bedroom

Author Sheila O’Flanagan opposes new school over concerns about students' 'unimpeded' view of bedroom
File photo of Sheila O’Flanagan
By Gordon Deegan
Friday, February 28, 2020 - 05:36 PM

One of the country’s best selling authors, Sheila O’Flanagan, has told An Bord Pleanala that the construction of a new school near her Dublin home will be “catastrophic” for her privacy.

Last month, Dublin City Council gave the go-ahead to Bono’s old secondary school, Mount Temple School on Malahide Road, Clontarf, for a new three-storey school accommodating 1,000 students.

The plan involves the demolition of the existing school and the council gave the go-ahead in spite of opposition from Ms O’Flanagan and other local residents.

Famously, all members of U2 attended Mount Temple School and the band formed after Larry Mullen put a notice on the school notice board in September 1976.

The contentious school development involves the relocation of the school away from its current location and beside houses on Copeland Grove.

Now, in an appeal against the Council decision to grant permission, award-winning novelist Ms O’Flanagan has told the appeals board that “the loss of privacy to me (and other residents) by placing the school so dramatically close to our homes is catastrophic”.

READ MORE

FG's Kate O'Connell not selected to contest Seanad elections

The Copeland Grove Residents has also appealed the Council decision while the Dept of Education has appealed against conditions attached to the grant of permission.

Ms O’Flanagan has told the appeals board: “I am a writer and work from home. I need space and time for reflection as well as physically writing.

I do not want to be observed daily by students as I work. Nor do I want to observe them.

Ms O’Flanagan stated that she will be one of the most affected by the siting of the building “and subjected to a significant loss of privacy both to my home as a residential space and to my home office where I have worked for more than 20 years”.

Ms O’Flanagan whose ‘All for You’ won an Irish Popular Fiction Book of the Year Award, said that if permission is upheld, the school building will be significantly higher than the houses and students will be able to look down into each home.

She said: “I am very concerned about my ability to continue to work if I am under constant observation by students at the school.”

“Pupils will be able to look directly into both my home office and living area from their classrooms as well as having an unimpeded view into my bedroom which I find totally unacceptable.”

Ms O’Flanagan has told the appeals board: “In granting permission, the very valid concerns of the broader community have not been taken into account by Dublin City Council.

“It should not be the case that the very necessary development of the school should impact so catastrophically on the residents who have always supported it.”

Ms O’ Flanagan hit out at the Dept of Education’s decision to move the school to within 100 metres of her home in spite of the school having an area of 9.5 hectares to build on.

She said that the site was chosen by the Dept in order to preserve the views of protected structures of Mount Temple House and the Clocktower.

Ms O’Flanagan stated that the views from the buildings that are not used for day-to-day purposes have been placed ahead of the valid concerns of locals.

She said that “this seems to be a complete failure by Dublin City Council to consider the quality of life of local residents”.

A decision is due by the appeals board in June.

READ MORE

Emily and Jack top polls of most popular Irish baby names

More on this topic

Planning granted for 650 apartments on playing pitches in Dublin despite 650 objectionsPlanning granted for 650 apartments on playing pitches in Dublin despite 650 objections

Dan Boyle: Any new government must prioritise reform of the fast track SHD planning processDan Boyle: Any new government must prioritise reform of the fast track SHD planning process

17-storey apartment complex in Cork City fast tracked by ABP despite local planners concerns17-storey apartment complex in Cork City fast tracked by ABP despite local planners concerns

Offshore wind projects to be part of marine activity zones strategyOffshore wind projects to be part of marine activity zones strategy


planningschoolSheila O'FlanaganTOPIC: Planning rules

More in this Section

National Emergency Co-ordination Group to discuss preparations for Storm JorgeNational Emergency Co-ordination Group to discuss preparations for Storm Jorge

Protests spread as students in Galway begin sleep-out over rent hikesProtests spread as students in Galway begin sleep-out over rent hikes

Former MEP, failed Dáil candidates and party councillors shortlisted for Seanad electionsFormer MEP, failed Dáil candidates and party councillors shortlisted for Seanad elections

'Conscientious protector' in court for sawing down Coilte trees in West Cork'Conscientious protector' in court for sawing down Coilte trees in West Cork


Lifestyle

Prepare to fall for leather, whatever the weather, says Annmarie O'Connor.Trend of the week: It's always leather weather

The starting point for Michael West’s new play, in this joint production by Corn Exchange and the Abbey, is an alternative, though highly familiar, 1970s Ireland. You know, elections every few weeks, bad suits, wide ties, and a seedy nexus of politics and property development.Theatre Review: The Fall of the Second Republic at Abbey Theatre, Dublin

The Cork-led band played a superb gig in Dublin, writes Ed Power.REVIEW: The Murder Capital, Vicar Street

Lack of physical activity also causing disturbance of children’s sleep patterns.Under-fives suffering lack of sleep from extended screen time, doctor says

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 26, 2020

  • 2
  • 11
  • 26
  • 31
  • 40
  • 47
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »