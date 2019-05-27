Audit raises questions on outpatient waiting list delays

There are claims that outpatient waiting lists may be worse than we thought.

Fianna Fáil's spokesperson on health says an audit by the National Treatment Purchase Fund raises serious questions about delays in adding patients to lists.

Deputy Stephen Donnelly says he also has concerns about the way in which lists are compiled.

"It says that patients in some cases are not being properly, clinically prioritised on the lists," he said.

"That's something we will be seeking further information from Government on because that could have clinical implications for patients even further beyond having to wait, be it six months, a year or two years.

"That's something we're very concerned about and will be looking for far more detail on."