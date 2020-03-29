News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Audit found serious deficiencies in Cavan water scheme

Audit found serious deficiencies in Cavan water scheme
As a result of the audit, the HSE issued a ‘Do Not Consume’ notice for drinking water from the Bailieborough scheme on December 13.
By Seán McCárthaigh
Sunday, March 29, 2020 - 10:00 PM

Deficiencies in a large public water scheme in Cavan last year were not notified to the authorities which would have allowed them to assess the risk to public health, according to an environmental watchdog.

An audit by the Environmental Protection Agency on December 12 found “serious deficiencies regarding management and control” of the regional water supply scheme in Bailieborough, Co Cavan, including a lack of automatic plant shutdowns and callout alarms for turbidity in the water.

The audit team found the water was brown in colour while there was a lack of automated chemical dosing to respond to changes in raw water quality and deficiencies in the filter backwash process.

The scheme provides supplies of drinking water, sourced from Skeagh Lough, to almost 7,800 customers in Co Cavan including in Bailieborough, Mullagh, Virginia, and Killinkere.

As a result of the audit, the HSE issued a ‘Do Not Consume’ notice for drinking water from the Bailieborough on December 13 with Irish Water distributing water to consumers via tankers.

It was lifted 10 days later after the authorities were satisfied that water quality had been restored and adequate treatment plant systems and controls were in place.

The EPA said an upgrade to the plant was due to be completed by the end of March 2019 but the works had not progressed and no date for when they would take place could be provided.

READ MORE

HSE prepares isolation and stepdown facilities at Citywest

The watchdog said it had not been notified of excessive levels of manganese in the water sourced for the scheme between October 9 and December 1 last year.

Although not toxic, high levels of the mineral in drinking water can result in bad tasting water and staining.

The maximum level of manganese recorded in the Bailieborough supply was approximately seven times the recommended limit.

“Cavan County Council did not report the plant deficiencies and water quality failures to Irish Water and the HSE when these occurred,” the EPA said.

It added: “This action prevented the HSE in determining the potential risk to human health posed to those consumers on the water supply in a timely manner.”

The EPA said the presence of manganese in drinking water supplies had implications for other metals of concern such as the release of lead, arsenic, nickel, chromium and iron.

The EPA said Irish Water had stated in writing in September 2018 that plant upgrade works at Bailieborough were at an advanced stage and due for completion by the first quarter of 2019.

“The auditors found that these proposed works had not commenced on site,” the EPA noted.

Irish Water said it had complied with a direction issued by the EPA under EU regulations to install an alarm for turbidity and chlorine in the supply which had been completed by January.

READ MORE

HSE prepares isolation and stepdown facilities at Citywest

More on this topic

Leak losses unacceptable 'by any measure': water advisory bodyLeak losses unacceptable 'by any measure': water advisory body

Anger at postponement of Kilcummin sewerage schemeAnger at postponement of Kilcummin sewerage scheme

Bacteria which causes kidney failure found in 62 private water suppliesBacteria which causes kidney failure found in 62 private water supplies

Book reveals former finance minister opposed water meters but was overruled by Enda KennyBook reveals former finance minister opposed water meters but was overruled by Enda Kenny


TOPIC: Water charges

More in this Section

Covid-19: Government provides list of essential workersCovid-19: Government provides list of essential workers

Covid19: Ireland records highest number of deaths so far with 14 fatalities; 294 new casesCovid19: Ireland records highest number of deaths so far with 14 fatalities; 294 new cases

What you need to know about 'cocooning'What you need to know about 'cocooning'

Vandalism of Covid-19 posters branded ‘despicable’Vandalism of Covid-19 posters branded ‘despicable’


Lifestyle

Louisa Earls is a manager at Books Upstairs, D’Olier St, Dublin, which is owned by her father, Maurice Earls.Virus response writes a new chapter for Books Upstairs

'That ladder you’ve got out is it safe; do you know what you’re doing?'Ireland's DIYers causing problems for doctors during covid19 crisis

I'm writing this column on March 25. Dates are suddenly vital. Measures to lower the death toll from Covid-19 improve daily. For some of us, their early implementation makes the difference between life and death.Damien Enright: Coping with confinement by coronavirus in the Canaries

As one of the tens of thousands of people who took full advantage of recent fine weather to walk in the outdoors, it was clear to be seen that the vast majority of people were observing the physical distance advice.Donal Hickey: Stick to lowland walkways

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 28, 2020

  • 2
  • 9
  • 21
  • 34
  • 37
  • 44
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »