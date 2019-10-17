News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Audi and Rolex seized as part of CAB searches across Limerick, Cork, and Waterford

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, October 17, 2019 - 05:21 PM

A 181-registered Audi SUV and a Rolex watch were among the assets seized during searches across three Munster counties today.

Nine searches took place as part of an ongoing investigation targeting the assets and activities of an individual involved in the provision of building and unlicensed security services to the construction industry.

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB), with the assistance of the Garda Armed Support Unit's Limerick Division, conducted the search operation.

It included searches at four residential premises, one business premises, and three professional premises (an accountant's, an architect's, and a motor dealership).

Electronic storage devices, financial documents, paperwork, and invoices were also seized.

