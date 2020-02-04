Attorney General looking at possibility of holding Tipperary election vote on Saturday

Update: The Attorney General's Office is said to be examining legal arguments that claim delaying the General Election vote in Tipperary may be unconstitutional.

It comes after the death of Independent candidate Marese Skehan in the constituency on Monday.

As a result James Seymour, returning officer for Tipperary, announced last night that the poll on Saturday would be postponed.

However, RTÉ News has reported that the decision is being reviewed after a threat of legal action from Independent candidate Mattie McGrath.

The Constitution holds that an election has to happen within 30 days of the dissolution of the Dáil, meaning the poll in Tipperary could not be delayed until February 29, as initially thought.

For the vote to take place this Saturday, the Minister for Local Government would have to sign an order.

Earlier: Tipperary General Election candidate Marese Skehan to be laid to rest on Thursday

Tipperary General Election candidate Marese Skehan who was found dead in her home on Monday is to be laid to rest on Thursday.

Ms Skehan was a member of the highly respected and well known Skehan family who were farmers and owned a pub in Thurles.

She had clashed with the Catholic Church on many occasions in her bid to have women ordained to the priesthood and had protested at the Churches stance on many occasions.

Ms Skehan, was a home help co-ordinator with Thurles Community Social Services, Mid-Western Health Board and HSE since 1982 and had been due to attend an open meeting with the candidates in the Anner Hotel in Thurles on Monday evening alongside others on the ballot paper.

As a result the meeting was cancelled.

Ms Skehan, is survived by her brothers Jim, Gerard, Fr William, sisters Hilary, Kay and Michelle, sisters-in-law Margaret and Betty, brothers-in-law Sean and Liam and aunt Phillis. She is predeceased by her parents Liam and Mai.

She will be reposing at Hugh Ryan’s funeral home, Slievenamon Road in Thurles on Wednesday from 5pm to 7pm. Ms Skehan’s funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 10am with burial afterwards in St Patrick’s cemetery.

The Independent candidate from Thurles, Co Tipperary, was described by locals as a lady who was determined to stand up for the values she believed in.

The family have asked that donations instead of flowers be made to Thurles Meals on Wheels.

Her death has resulted in General Election voting on Saturday being postponed until at the earliest February 29. Legalities around the naming of the new date to allow voting to be carried out in the county to determine the five-seat constituency are still being determined.

James Seymour, returning officer for Tipperary, announced last night: "I hereby give notice that I am countermanding (revoking), with immediate effect, the poll scheduled to take place in the constituency of Tipperary on Saturday 8th February 2020, following the death of the nominated candidate, Marese Skehan of Cabra Road, Thurles, Co Tipperary.

“I hereby give notice that all acts done in connection with the election (other than the nomination of the surviving candidates) are void and that a fresh election will be held (date to be confirmed by the Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government),” according to Mr Seymour.

He added that following the news Ms Skehan's death he "had to notify the Minister for Housing Planning and Local Government and also the clerk of the Dáil, which he did on Monday night.