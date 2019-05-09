Attorney General examining impact of CervicalCheck judgements on HSE

The Attorney General is examining whether recent High Court judgements on CervicalCheck will have a wider impact on the HSE.

It comes amid reports that the US lab that was found to have negligently read Ruth Morrissey's smear test is considering appealing the judgement.

The terminally ill woman was awarded €2.1m in damages.

A ruling was also made against the HSE and Health Minister Simon Harris says they are considering the impacts of that.

"There are many medics now saying what is the implication for screening, what is the implication for other elements of the health service?

"We are duty-bound to answer that question and how we answer that in a way that doesn't adversely affect Ms Morrissey but does provide legal clarity is something that we'll be considering in the coming period of time."