Attempts made to discredit safeguarding consultant's Scouting Ireland investigation

Attempts were made within Scouting Ireland to "discredit" the work of Ian Elliot in a bid to deflect from a recommendation that senior volunteers be held accountable for their actions.

In his scathing report on the sexual abuse of children within the scouting movement, Mr Elliot detailed his engagement with Scouting Ireland since 2017 and alleged that attempts had been made within the movement to "discredit" his efforts after he became interim safeguarding manager for the organisation in early 2018.

"The following months were full of incident, some of which was stressful and challenging. Attempts were made to discredit my work as a way of deflecting attention away from my recommendation that senior volunteers should be held accountable for their actions," states the report.

Mr Elliot was referring to an incident in which confidential details about a report he conducted for Scouting Ireland into how an alleged rape claim was handled were leaked to the media.

He said that this "made working with the Board extremely difficult".

"The Board were written to outlining the difficulties that these breaches of confidentiality created. This led to contact with the Board being limited, up until Oct 2018, by the fact that leaks regularly continued, and no one knew who was responsible for it," states the report.

Mr Elliot states that the letters, which are included in the report, were written after he realised that his conversations with the Board "were being recorded without my knowledge or permission, and shared with journalists".

In the first letter, from February 2018, Mr Elliot informs the Board that the leaks had caused him "considerable reputational damage".

The leak has made it impossible for me to repeat open communication with you on the sensitive and challenging issues that we have previously discussed.

"As I do not know who to trust, I must assume that any contact we have will require that all identities I refer to, will be redacted."

"Change in an organisation is always difficult to achieve but it is so much more difficult when you are constantly at risk of having your work profiled in the media. This is not what I would have wanted but it has been forced upon me by some person or persons amongst you," said the letter.

Following a further leak, Mr Elliot again wrote to the Board in Apr of 2018 stating that he would not allow his work to be "unfairly criticised or undermined to suit the hidden agenda of a small minority of individuals who operate without any moral code and are totally focused on their own situation".

"For many months, I have been greatly exercised by the lack of accountability that exists in Scouting Ireland for misconduct.

"You appear to hold to the view that failing to disclose relevant facts to an inquiry, for example, is not a matter for resigning. I wonder what is!"

"You simply cannot operate on the basis that you are above any moral code. You are not. Accountability is your responsibility.

"It is not mine and I would respectfully suggest that you turn your attention to considering how you are going to hold people accountable for the misconduct that has already taken place," said the letter.