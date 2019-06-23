Attacked with broken bottles: Family heartbroken after death of father-of-two John Pender

The family of an Irish father-of-two who died after being attacked with broken bottles while on holiday in Spain have said they are heartbroken over his death.

John Pender, 53, from Shankill, Dublin was stabbed to death in the early hours of Friday morning last in the Pogs Old Irish Rock pub in Fuengirola, Spain. He was on holiday with his wife and their two adult children.

A 49-year-old English man who was arrested at the scene has been remanded in custody by Spanish police in relation to Mr Pender’s death.

The charity worker and acupuncturist who worked at a Dublin ­suicide charity, was attacked in the toilets of the pub. The surprise attack is understood to have taken place after Mr Pender politely asked the UK national to stop bothering his wife and friend’s partner.

In a death notice on rip.ie his family said: “He will be sadly missed by his loving and heartbroken wife, children, Dad, brother Stephen and sister Christine.”

The notice adds the family man, originally from Deansgrange, Dublin died tragically and suddenly while on holidays. “Beloved husband of Caroline McGuigan and loving Dad of Conor and Amy, son of Sean and the late Bernadette, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.”

His funeral arrangements are being finalised and are due to be announced in a couple of days.

A member of the public who offered her condolences on the website posted: “ Such a terrible thing to happen to a fine young man a gentleman rip John.”

The Suicide or Survive charity Mr Pender worked with for several years said in a Facebook statement: "The Board of Suicide or Survive, its management and staff, and its close knit family of supporters deeply regret the loss of their beautiful friend and colleague, John Pender, husband of our founder and CEO Caroline McGuigan.

"John’s sudden and tragic death has shocked us all and the loss of his huge presence leaves an immense void in our lives.

"We extend our love and support to Caroline, Conor and Amy and the extended family, as they seek to come to terms with this devastating news. Ar dheis De go raibh a ainm.”



