Attack with crowbar in 'vicious manner' led to death, Sligo murder trial hears

A murder trial jury has heard that a 32-year-old man admits attacking another man with a crowbar in a "vicious manner" which resulted in his death last year in Sligo.

The court also heard today that there was "no truth whatsoever" in any thoughts which the accused man had about the deceased and these were "delusions coming from his mind".

It was during the opening of the trial of Richard McLaughlin at the Central Criminal Court today that a defence barrister said it was admitted that his client committed the acts which caused the death of Jimmy 'James' Loughlin and the only issue in the case was the mental state of the accused man when he committed the acts resulting in Mr Loughlin's death.

Richard McLaughlin, with an address at The Laurels, Woodtown Lodge, Sligo is charged with murdering Jimmy 'James' Loughlin (20) at Connolly Street in the city on February 24, 2018. He pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity when arraigned before a jury this morning.

Opening the prosecution's case today, Fiona Murphy SC said this was a "somewhat unusual case" and no issue is taken that the killing was performed by Mr McLaughlin.

Addressing the jury, Ms Murphy said that the issue for them to decide was if Mr McLaughlin had the "necessary mental element" to perform the murder.

Detailing the evidence that will be heard, Ms Murphy said the facts of this case were "tragic" as the deceased was only 20 years of age and had recently begun living in a house in Sligo.

On the day of the killing, Mr Loughlin was due to start work at 4pm and had left his house to get some lunch in a local shop. Shortly after returning to the house, it appeared there was someone at the door, said Ms Murphy. When Mr Loughlin went to the door, the accused man was there and he attacked the deceased with a crowbar in a "vicious manner" resulting in his death, explained Ms Murphy.

Following this, Mr McLaughlin went home and took a shower, said counsel.

Ms Murphy said the court will hear evidence that members of the public had seen the altercation at the door and within minutes gardaí arrived at the scene. "It was apparent when gardaí attended the house that Jimmy was deceased," indicated Ms Murphy.

Gardaí conducted a door-to-door search of an apartment building and "came across" the accused man, said the barrister.

She said the court will hear details of Mr McLaughlin's "conversations with gardaí" and the fact that the crowbar was retrieved.

Ms Murphy further stated that two consultant psychiatrists will give evidence in the case as well as a garda.

Brendan Grehan SC, defending Mr McLaughlin, made a number of admissions of fact to the court on behalf of his client. These included that the accused admitted committing the acts which caused the death of Mr Loughlin and that the deceased was an "entirely innocent person who did absolutely nothing wrong whatsoever and was completely blameless".

Mr Grehan further admitted that there was "no truth whatsoever" in any thoughts which the accused had about Mr Loughlin. "These were delusions coming from his mind," he remarked, adding that there was no issue arising from any aspect of the evidence.

The defence barrister said that the only issue was the mental state of the accused man when the acts were committed resulting in Mr Loughlin's death.

The trial continues this afternoon before Ms Justice Carmel Stewart and a jury of eight men and four women. It is expected to last up to two days.