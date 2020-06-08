Attack on garda's home in Dundalk widely condemned

An arson attack on the home of a garda has been widely condemned with the union for rank and file officers demanding better supports for those attacked in the line of duty.

The garda was at home with his pregnant wife and two young children in Co Louth at about 11pm on Sunday when the fire took hold.

It is understood that a man ran towards the house and threw something that set trees and the side of the house on fire.

Windows cracked from the heat but the family escaped uninjured but seriously traumatised.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control but the exterior of the property was badly damaged.

It is the third attack on a garda's home in the Dundalk area in the past 18 months.

The Garda Representative Association (GRA) condemned the attacks.

GRA general secretary Pat Ennis said gardaí in the border region have been repeatedly attacked due to their work.

"This is the third attack on a garda's home in and around Dundalk in the past 18 months and there was also an attack in the Cavan/Monaghan Division," he said.

"This was a truly traumatic incident for our member and his family. He had two small children and an expectant wife and had to evacuate the house after neighbours raised the alarm.

"We have had attacks on members' property in the past and they are still waiting resolution to their claims for compensation and financial support for security measures to be put in place at their home."

He called for the Garda Commissioner to urgently review the "outdated and grossly inadequate" Garda compensation scheme for damage to property related to their work.

“This latest incident shows the need for regular risk assessments to be carried out for gardaí investigating violent and serious crime," Mr Ennis said.

“Attacking the property of committed public servants who have been targeted for carrying out their duty is a serious crime and I very much hope those responsible are brought to justice as soon as possible and dealt with appropriately by the courts."

Fianna Fail's justice spokesman, Jim O'Callaghan, also condemned the latest incident saying: "An attack upon a member of the gardaí is an attack upon the whole community.

"Such acts of violence cannot be tolerated and those responsible must be brought to justice. We all need to stand up to these acts of violence and intimidation.

"This is a shocking act of violence and intimidation against a member of the gardaí and his young family to take place.

"There is no place in our community for acts of violence and harassment such as those seen in Dundalk and they will not be tolerated."

Local gardaí have sealed off the area for a technical and forensic examination.

They are appealing for witnesses to come forward, particularly "anyone who was in the Bay Estate area between 10.30pm and 11.30pm".

They are also appealing for information on the movements of a white van in the Bay Estate area earlier in the day at approximately 3pm.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the incident room at Dundalk Garda Station on (042) 938 8400 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.