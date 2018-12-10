NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Attack on garda highlights 'the dangers that are faced' by the force

Monday, December 10, 2018 - 08:20 AM

The Garda Representative Association has wished a speedy recovery to a garda injured in an attack in County Roscommon yesterday.

He was hospitalised after being assaulted by two men, while responding to a call in the Roselawn area of Castlerea at around 1am.

Yesterday, the Garda Press Office said an investigation was underway.

The garda was taken to Castlebar hospital for treatment to facial and hand injuries and has since been discharged.

Both suspected offenders were also taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The GRA's interim Deputy General Secretary Robbie Peelo says it is a stark reminder of the dangers faced by gardaí every day

READ MORE: Remaining in EU ‘still on the table’ for Britain after court ruling

"The incidents in the early hours of yesterday morning highlight the dangers that are faced by members of An Garda Síochána throughout the length and breadth of the country," said Mr Peelo.

"These assaults that are taking place aren't only happening in urban areas. We have cities, villages and towns throughout the country where members are being faced with these dangers and these perils.

"Yet again we have a member now going to a casualty department instead of going home to his family after a night tour."

- Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

Garda

Related Articles

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after stabbing in Dublin

Two arrested after stabbing incident in Dublin

Attack on Garda 'a stark reminder of the dangers faced every day on the front line'

Gardaí defend crime detection targets following critical internal memo

More in this Section

Katherine Zappone launches competition to find best LGBTI+ 'welcome'

Gardaí appeal for witness after stabbing in Dublin

'Complex' obstacles to social reintegration for drug users on methadone treatment

Three people, including garda, injured in Roscommon incident


Lifestyle

Islands of Ireland: The lady of the lake

Beauty and miraculous evolution of avian flight

Celebrate the pine marten

Who are the top dogs among hyenas?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 08, 2018

    • 9
    • 15
    • 17
    • 24
    • 41
    • 43
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »