Attack on Garda 'a stark reminder of the dangers faced every day on the front line'

Sunday, December 09, 2018 - 10:07 PM

Latest: The Garda Representative Association says an attack on a Garda in County Roscommon this morning is "a stark reminder of the dangers faced every day by men and women on the front line".

He was hospitalised after being assaulted by two men while responding to a call in the Roselawn area of Castlerea at around 1am.

The suspected offenders were also treated in hospital.

An investigation is ongoing.

The GRA posted on social media: "THINKING OF OUR FRONTLINE: The GRA sends its best wishes for a speedy recovery to the hospitalised Castlerea Garda who was attacked earlier this morning. This attack - and others like it - are a stark reminder of the dangers our men and women of the Frontline face every day."

Original story (3:35pm): Garda hospitalised after early-morning attack by two men

A Garda has been hospitalised after an early-morning attack by two men in County Roscommon.

It happened at Roselawn in Castlerea at around 1am, when the two men, in their 30s and 60s, attacked a Garda who was responding to a call.

The man and the suspected offenders were all taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigations are ongoing.

Digital Desk


