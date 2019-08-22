ATN organisers apologise for traffic issues at this year's festival

The Organisers of All Together Now have apologised for the issues that arose during this year's festival.

They have promised the capacity of the event won't be increased for next year's outing.

Large numbers frustrated at the lack of a response to their Twitter, Instagram and Facebook queries.

Now, three weeks later, organisers say they're "truly sorry" for the issues that arose this year.

They have promised they're working hard to make sure traffic, wasp and other problems aren't repeated next year.

The festival will return to Curraghmore Estate in Waterford on the August Bank Holiday 2020.

Loyalty tickets are already available, while general tickets will go on sale next Thursday.