News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

ATM 'shoulder-surfer' arrested in Garda swoop at Dublin Airport

ATM 'shoulder-surfer' arrested in Garda swoop at Dublin Airport
By Stephen Maguire
Thursday, October 03, 2019 - 11:22 AM

A man who 'shoulder-surfed' people around Ireland and then stole from their ATM accounts has been arrested in a dramatic Garda swoop at Dublin Airport.

The man was arrested this week after being out of the country for six months.

Gardaí suspect all the crimes were committed in March and April of this year at various locations around the country.

The man had been identified on CCTV footage but fled the country a short time later.

Gardaí swooped on the suspect and he is currently being questioned and charged to appear at a future sitting of the courts.

A spokesman for Gardaí in Donegal said they were aware of at least one of the man's alleged victims in Letterkenny.

He said "The male suspect was apprehended this week after re-entering the country six months after committing the crimes in April.

"The man is currently in custody after being charged with similar offences all over the country in March and April.

READ MORE

Storm Lorenzo: 'Extra tropical storm' due to make landfall late this evening

"In Letterkenny, the thief had watched an elderly man using his bank card and noted his PIN number.

"Some time later, he distracted the man and stole the card from his wallet.

"A very large sum of money was taken from the man's bank account and the suspect also used the card in a Letterkenny shop.

"On return to Dublin Airport this week, the suspect was arrested under a joint operation with Gardaí and the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau.

"Detective Gardaí from Letterkenny interviewed the man and he was charged with the offences committed in Letterkenny in April.

In light of these events, gardaí are warning the public to take care when using bank cards.

"Please be careful when using your bank card in the shop or at the ATM and always cover the keypad when entering your PIN number," added the Garda spokesman.

READ MORE

NI abortion laws breach UK human rights commitments, rules Belfast High Court

More on this topic

Four teenagers arrested in connection with Wexford sexual assault investigationFour teenagers arrested in connection with Wexford sexual assault investigation

Violent assaults spike in Cork city leaving one dead and four critically injured in recent weeksViolent assaults spike in Cork city leaving one dead and four critically injured in recent weeks

Call for tougher sentences before knife crimes 'get out of control'Call for tougher sentences before knife crimes 'get out of control'

Teenage girls arrested on suspicion of murder after grandfather found deadTeenage girls arrested on suspicion of murder after grandfather found dead


CrimeTOPIC: Crime

More in this Section

Storm Lorenzo will be 'a different beast' to OpheliaStorm Lorenzo will be 'a different beast' to Ophelia

Johnson's backstop proposals insulting to Ireland, says FFJohnson's backstop proposals insulting to Ireland, says FF

Gardaí concerned for welfare of missing Cork teenGardaí concerned for welfare of missing Cork teen

Breakthrough in pay talks between school secretaries and governmentBreakthrough in pay talks between school secretaries and government


Lifestyle

Now at this point you are thinking this lady lives in la la land and all kids are little jerks from time to time. I am really, really proud of my daughter Joan. I think she is the kindest and one of the most considerate kids I’ve ever known.Mum's the Word: I’m not just bragging about my daughter, I’m just really proud

There’s your ideal shopping, and then there’s the shopping you sometimes have to do. I think it’s important that people don’t beat themselves up. Even the most informed of us and the best-intentioned end up in a supermarket at ten o’clock at night and that’s ok; we’re all busy.Parents for the Planet: The climate strikes give me conflicting sentiments

Fiona Boniwell is an illustrator from London, but is now living in Kinsale where she will be one of the participants in the Co Cork town’s Words By Water literary festival over the weekend. Fiona originally studied fine art, but got into comic illustration when she first collaborated with writer Brendan O’Connell on the graphic novel Death’s New Lease on Life. The duo are currently working on the follow-up, Cerberus’ New Trick.A question of taste: Fiona Boniwell

Girl Band’s new album underlines their reputation as one of the most interesting groups in the Irish music scene, writes Eoghan O’SullivanStructure amidst the chaos: Girl Band solidifies the reputation of one Ireland's most interesting groups

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 02, 2019

  • 6
  • 10
  • 16
  • 23
  • 24
  • 37
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »