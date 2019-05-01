ATM digger theft accused remanded in custody

A man has been remanded in custody charged with theft after a cash machine containing £60,000 (€70,000) was ripped from a shop wall with a digger.

Lee Wilson, 31, of Benview Drive in Belfast, was one of two men arrested following the theft of the ATM from the service station at Nutts Corner, Co Antrim.

He appeared before a district judge in Ballymena on Wednesday afternoon facing seven charges connected to the incident. Judge Nigel Broderick refused an application for bail.

The court heard that Wilson has made full admissions to police in respect of his role in the crime.

The theft was the latest in a spate of ATM thefts in Northern Ireland this year – 15 have been stolen so far in 2019.

Gordon Stewart – whose family has owned the Nutts Coroner service station for 33 years and employs 22 staff – has said it was the fourth attempt to steal an ATM at the premises in the last 10 years.

