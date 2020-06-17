At risk groups in Ireland testing positive for Covid-19 almost triple rate of general public

An innovative rapid testing system used to quickly identify and isolate positive cases of Covid-19 among homeless, Roma, and Traveller communities in the Dublin area found a rate of positive cases almost three times that of the general public.

The testing programme was operated by SafetyNet Primary Care with Medicins Sans Frontieres, resulting in more than 900 people living in congregated settings in Dublin being tested.

It found an incidence rate of positive cases of 11% — a higher rate than the 4% in the wider community.

MSF published an article on its website, detailing how the process was conducted, and how it was led by a graduate of University College Cork.

MSF lab manager Birgitta Gleeson has a PhD in medicine from UCC and previously worked with MSF in Uzbekistan.

As part of the response to the pandemic, MSF Ireland put out a call for field staff to join a mission and partnered with Safetynet Primary Care.

Ms Gleeson, from Athlone, and two MSF staff nurses joined a Covid-19 response team in Dublin while Safetynet adapted its regular activities to identify, triage test, and treat homeless and other vulnerable people for the virus.

According to MSF Ireland: “Testing Covid-19 samples as part of the operation, Birgitta’s expertise in diagnostics played a key role in allowing Safetynet to quickly identify and isolate people who had contracted the virus, breaking the chain of transmission within vulnerable communities. Between mid-March and the end of May, the Safetynet team tested over 900 vulnerable people living in congregated settings for Covid-19, with an incidence of positive cases of 11%, which compares to 4% in the wider community.”

Ms Gleeson used an emergency testing technology called GeneXpert, which she had worked with in Uzbekistan, to identify positive Covid-19 cases within an hour of testing. “The process is simple,” she said.

“For instance, if there is a homeless person in a shelter showing symptoms, the team go in and swab everybody that that person has been in contact with. A nurse takes a swab from the back of the patient’s nose, which is then transported to the lab. I transfer the sample from the tube into a self-contained cartridge for testing. The cartridge carries out a technique called PCR (polymerase chain reaction), which looks for the DNA of the virus.

“Within 45 minutes, we can get a result. I can then relate back to the nurse if the patient is Covid-19 positive, and that patient can be isolated within the hour if positive. Since the beginning of this pandemic, the WHO have been saying ‘test, test, test’, and that’s exactly what we’ve done on this project.”

According to MSF Ireland, in one example, the day after a family with positive symptoms were identified at a Traveller halting site in Dublin and isolated by Safetynet staff, Ms Gleeson helped to test the other 100 people also living at the halting site, ensuring that further spread of the virus within the community was impeded.

Ms Gleeson said the testing methods employed were “high priority, low volume” and that she was not surprised at the higher infection rate detected, as the group was only testing people with symptoms.

However, she said it was the “perfect model” for finding others who may be asymptomatic. “How it is being managed by SafetyNet is really working.