At least two people collapse on overcrowded trains in Dublin

A commuter group says at least two people collapsed on overcrowded trains in Dublin during rush hour today.

Rail Users Ireland says it is seeing more incidents like it as passengers battle for space on packed services.

Spokesperson Mark Gleeson was on the Dart when someone fainted this morning.

Reports of at least 2 people collapsing on overcrowded trains this morning. One Docklands service, one northbound DART service Total number of long term out of service carriages stands at 42 today up from 38 last year. — Rail Users Ireland (@RailUsersIe) January 8, 2020

"I was a witness to one of those and the passenger collapsed," he said.

There was a struggle to make space on the floor of the carriage to help that passenger. They are okay now, which is great news but it goes to show how overcrowded trains are that this is happening with such frequency.

Mr Gleeson believes it will be a number of years before more carriages are added to trains.

"Trains have become very overcrowded and unfortunately we are at least two years, if not more before there's going to be any extra carriages available."

In response to concerned commuters on social media, Irish Rail stated: "We are currently utilising all available capacity at peak times".