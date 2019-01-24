NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
At least one person killed in collision on M50 slip road

Thursday, January 24, 2019 - 03:13 PM
By Digital Desk staff

Update - 3.10pm: At least one person has been killed in a serious road collision on the M50 today.

Gardaí confirmed that the fatal collision between a truck and a car occurred on the slip road at junction 5 - Finglas on the northbound lane of the motorway.

The slip road will remain closed for a number of hours.

The incident occurred at around 12pm today.

Gardaí reported that motorists who are slowing down unnecessarily while passing the scene of the incident are causing delays.

"Gardaí at the scene are requesting that motorists drive safely and avoid causing any further delays," they said.

Earlier: Collision between truck and car closes M50 slip road

Gardaí and emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash on the M50.

The collision between a truck and a car took place at around 12 noon on the slip road at junction 5 - Finglas, northbound.

There are no details as yet as to whether anyone was injured in the crash.

The road will remain closed for a number of hours to allow Garda forensics to examine the scene.

Drivers have been advised to use alternative routes and the traffic is reported to be very heavy now on approach, with the queue starting at junction 9 - Red Cow.


