At least 200 staff to transfer from Cork county to city council

At least 200 staff are set to transfer from Cork County Council to the city council as part of the city’s boundary extension process.

Cork City Hall

The figure emerged following the passing of legislation in the Dáil on Wednesday to give effect to the first city boundary extension in half a century.

From June 4, the city’s geographic footprint will more than quadruple - from 39 sq kms to 187 sq kms - and its population increase by 85,000 to 210,000.

Towns like Ballincollig and Glanmire, as well as areas such as Blarney, Tower and Cork Airport, will become part of the extended city.

The move will create will new local election areas but will not affect the number of city or county councillors - the city retaining 31 and the county retaining 55.

It is understood that broad agreement has been secured for the transfer of around 205 county council staff to the city.

Senior city official, David Joyce, who is liaising for the city with the Implementation Oversight Group overseeing the transition process, declined to comment on the exact numbers while discussions are ongoing. But he said the process is nearing completion and it is hoped to brief unions, who have been engaged in the process to date, on specific proposals over the coming days.

Cork County Council said it is assessing the passing of the legislation.

“Both councils have devoted considerable time and effort into planning and organising the transition of services from county to city over the past 12 months,” it said. “This work continues apace with both councils working on the basis that a majority of services will transfer from late May or early June.”

But the Mayor of County Cork, Cllr Patrick Gerard Murphy, said the county is “particularly disappointed” that the case it put forward to retain the Blarney and Tower areas was ignored. He said county council members “steadfastly believe that these two settlements are inherently rural in character and nature" and have little in common with the city.

However, he said that while the boundary alteration process has proven, at times, to be very challenging and complex, the passing of the legislation has brought finality to the matter and allows both councils to get on with ensuring a seamless and efficient transition of services.

The chief executive of Cork City Council, Ann Doherty, described the passing of the legislation as a “significant milestone” in the history of Cork City and in the development of the second city as a real and sustainable counterbalance to Dublin.

“It presents a huge opportunity for the city region and provides certainty and clarity to voters and electoral candidates before this year’s local elections,” she said.

"Staff at the city council have been working with, and will continue to work with, our colleagues in the county council to ensure a smooth and efficient transition of services from the county to the city and we look forward to engaging fully with the citizens, communities and many organisations in the newly extended area."

A major public information campaign is planned over the coming weeks to inform residents, city and county councillors and potential local election candidates about the changes in advance of elections on May 24.