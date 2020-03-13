Asylum seekers will 'find it impossible' to self-isolate or practise social distancing, advocate warns

Asylum seekers in some direct provision and emergency accommodation centres will find it impossible to self-isolate or practise social distancing, a west coast advocate for refugees has warned.

Co Clare public participation network (PPN) co-ordinator Sarah Clancy has written to Mr Flanagan, requesting that directions on how those living in Direct Provision and emergency accommodation can self-isolate if necessary be given “as soon as possible”.

Ms Clancy, who works for an umbrella organisation representing NGOs, was re-directed to the Department of Justice press office when she tried to raise the issue earlier this week.

Several asylum seekers in a centre on the east coast said they had been directed to posters on the Covid-19 restrictions but given no other information.

Ms Clancy is particularly concerned about the situation of over 30 men sharing dormitory accommodation in the Central Hotel, Milltown Malbay, Co Clare.

However, owner Pat Kelly said “you needn’t worry yourself about here” when contacted.

Mr Kelly said there was room for self-isolation if necessary, and said any further inquiries should be directed to the Department of Justice.

The Central Hotel is one of a four facilities accommodating asylum seekers in Clare.

In her letter to Mr Flanagan, Ms Clancy said that two of the facilities are in “close proximity to confirmed cases of coronavirus”.

As a result, she said there were “considerable concerns in the community for how the situation might be managed for those in institutional living circumstances who are currently sharing sleeping quarters”.

“We would greatly appreciate your immediate attention to this situation and we would like to indicate our availability to assist on the ground with sharing official information or making arrangements for the above if necessary,” she said.

Ms Clancy also sent a copy of the letter to the International Protection Accommodation Service (IPAS), the wing of the Department of Justice responsible for procurement and overall administration of State-provided accommodation for people seeking international protection and suspected victims of human trafficking.

IPAS was formerly known as the Reception and Integration Agency (RIA).

Earlier this week, the Movement of Asylum Seekers in Ireland (MASI) warned of the potentially “devastating impact” of the virus in direct provision, claiming some centres would not be able to cope.

It also said overcrowding in some centres would make self-isolation “impossible”.

Doras Luimní also noted that people in most accommodation centres would be unable to self-isolate as they also share kitchens, living areas and bathrooms.

The Department of Justice said that as of the weekend of March 1, there were over 7,200 people in such accommodation - with 5,645 persons in direct provision accommodation centres and an additional 1,633 persons in emergency accommodation.

“Any information received from the HSE is circulated to all our centres,” the department said, and arrangements were being made for translation and distribution of posters.

“In addition, the department will be contacting all applicants in temporary accommodation to ensure that they have an appropriate understanding of the HSE guidelines, and of who they can call if they have any questions or concerns,” it said.