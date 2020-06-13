Asylum seeker at Kerry hotel not tested for Covid-19 for a month

An asylum seeker who was suspected of carrying Covid-19 from Dublin to the controversial direct provision centre in Caherciveen, Co Kerry, was not tested for more than a month after she arrived, the Irish Examiner has learnt.

The Department of Justice has claimed this individual, to whom no blame attaches, tested negative for the virus after showing symptoms in the days following her arrival in the south Kerry town last March. She had been transferred from a hotel in Dublin where there had been a positive case.

Previously, the department had claimed that no resident in the Skellig Star Hotel Centre in Cahirciveen had shown symptoms for “well over two weeks” — which is the incubation period for the virus.

Last Wednesday, the department admitted that this was “an error” and that a person had shown symptoms within days of arrival but had subsequently tested negative. However, the Irish Examiner has learnt the test referenced was conducted as late as April 22-23 — well over a month after she displayed symptoms and went into self-isolation.

The resident had been scheduled to be tested on March 27 but the HSE cancelled the appointment. This gap leaves open the possibility, if not probability, that the person had the virus and recovered, contrary to the position taken by the department.

More than 20 asylum seekers later contracted the virus in the hotel.

Jack Fitzpatrick, who chairs the town’s community alliance, says the latest revelation demonstrates the need for an external inquiry: “It is a threat to our democracy to have the most senior department in government behaving in this manner.”

A spokesperson for the department said the public health policy is to report on testing in a way that respects the rights of individuals and the department is therefore unable to comment further.