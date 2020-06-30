News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Astronomers witness ‘monster star’ mysteriously disappearing into darkness

Astronomers witness ‘monster star’ mysteriously disappearing into darkness
By Press Association
Tuesday, June 30, 2020 - 12:51 PM

Astronomers have observed a “monster star” mysteriously disappearing into darkness in a nearby galaxy.

Located more than 70 million light-years away in the constellation of Aquarius, this star is part of the Kinman Dwarf galaxy.

Scientists are not sure why the star can no longer be seen but believe there may be two possible explanations.

The first is that the star may have become less luminous and is being partially obscured by dust, and the second, more intriguing, suggestion is that the star collapsed into a black hole without exploding as a bright supernova.

Andrew Allan, a PhD student at Trinity College Dublin, who led the research, said if the star indeed collapsed and mysteriously vanished, “this would be the first direct detection of such a monster star ending its life in this manner”.

He added: “It would be highly unusual for such a massive star to disappear without producing a bright supernova explosion.”

The researchers used the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope (VLT), located in the Chilean Atacama Desert, to observe the star.

At 75 million light-years away, it is too far away for astronomers to see but the researchers were able to confirm the star’s presence by examining the data that revealed its unique chemical signature.

They said that, between 2001 and 2011, scientists found evidence of a “luminous blue variable” star which is 2.5 million times brighter than the Sun.

Luminous blue variables are unstable stars prone to giant outbursts over the course of their life.

The Kinman Dwarf galaxy is around 75 million light-years away from Earth (Nasa/ESA/PA)
The Kinman Dwarf galaxy is around 75 million light-years away from Earth (Nasa/ESA/PA)

However, in 2019, the astronomers could no longer find the telltale signatures of the star.

Mr Allan said: “We were surprised to find out that the star had disappeared!”

Jose Groh, also of Trinity College Dublin and one of the study authors, said: “We may have detected one of the most massive stars of the local universe going gently into the night.”

The researchers said further studies are needed to understand what happened to the star.

They said that if the star collapsed into a black hole without producing a supernova explosion, it would be “a rare event”, as “our current understanding of how massive stars die points to most of them ending their lives in a supernova”.

– The findings are published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

READ MORE

'The guilt was overwhelming': Dublin footballer describes having Covid-19

More on this topic

Solar Orbiter prepares to capture closest image of the sun ever takenSolar Orbiter prepares to capture closest image of the sun ever taken

Irish Examiner View: Asteroid mining will be the gold rush frontier in spaceIrish Examiner View: Asteroid mining will be the gold rush frontier in space

SpaceX: Astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken set foot on the space stationSpaceX: Astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken set foot on the space station

SpaceX: Nasa astronauts arrive at space station after 19-hour journeySpaceX: Nasa astronauts arrive at space station after 19-hour journey

AquariusBlack holeESOKinman Dwarf galaxyOuter spaceSpaceSupernovaTOPIC: Space

More in this Section

Those attending Bobby Storey’s funeral must observe social distancing – O’NeillThose attending Bobby Storey’s funeral must observe social distancing – O’Neill

Six new cases associated with international travel as CMO warns of 'worrying trend'Six new cases associated with international travel as CMO warns of 'worrying trend'

Groups of up to 30 to be permitted to gather outdoors in the NorthGroups of up to 30 to be permitted to gather outdoors in the North

Businesses getting back to 'normal' as shops, restaurants and salons reopenBusinesses getting back to 'normal' as shops, restaurants and salons reopen


Lifestyle

With Spotify having bought the Ringer and its slew of podcasts, and subsequently the Joe Rogan Experience, which will go exclusive on the service later in the year, the business of podcasts has never been bigger.Podcast Corner: Patreon and other methods of making money

Feelings from the death of several close family members in recent years have been channelled into music, writes Pet O'Connell More questions than answers in Mary Greene's song of loss

As Hamilton hits our screens, Christoper Jackson tells Esther McCarthy what it was like to star in the smash-hit musical that suddenly feels more relevant than everHamilton star Chris Jackson: 'It's not for the oppressed to rationalise the mindset of the oppressor'

The extended ban on J1 visas is depriving students of a rite of passage. Kieran O’Mahony recalls his, 25 years agoLooking back on a J1-way ticket to summer fun in the States

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 27, 2020

  • 5
  • 17
  • 18
  • 31
  • 38
  • 47
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »