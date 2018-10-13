ASTI to discuss Govt proposals on pay for new entrants

One of the country's main teachers unions is meeting in Dublin today to consider new Government proposals aimed at addressing the dispute over two-tier salaries in the public service.

The central executive council of the secondary schools union, the ASTI, will debate whether to ballot members on the Public Service Stability Agreement - recommending to either accept or reject.

It can also choose not to make any recommendation.

The proposal, due to come in in March, would see newer entrants into the public service jumping two points on the salary scale.