ASTI: Legal protection currently being offered to teachers 'falls short of what is required'

By Jess Casey
Thursday, May 21, 2020 - 07:28 PM

The country’s largest second-level teaching union has advised its members not to begin marking Leaving Cert students as it believes the legal protection currently being offered to teachers is unacceptable.

The Association of Secondary Teachers, Ireland (ASTI) has directed its members not to begin work on the process of calculating grades for this year's Leaving Cert students.

Earlier this Thursday, the Cabinet signed off on legal indemnity for teachers and schools who are individually named in any civil proceedings that may arise.

“Unfortunately, and upon legal advice, the indemnity that has been offered to teachers thus far falls short of what is required and could potentially lead to personal liabilities for costs for second level teachers,” the union said in a statement issued this evening.

“This position is unacceptable. We will continue to engage with the Department of Education and Skills to secure the necessary provisions. In the meantime, we are advising ASTI members not to undertake any work on the process until this issue is resolved.”

Earlier this evening, the Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) welcomed the detailed guidance issued by the Department of Education.

Ireland’s daily new coronavirus cases below 100 for sixth day

