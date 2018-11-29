ASTI ballot result on partial pay restoration proposals due today

The result of a ballot of teachers on the Governments partial pay restoration proposals is due today.

The ASTI made no recommendation to its members on how they should vote.

More than 60,000 public servants who have been on lower pay rates since 2011 will get a pay increase of over €3,000 under the Government proposals.

The ASTI has previously said the proposals do not go far enough as they do not include back-pay or allowances, and do not achieve equal pay for equal work.

The Irish National Teachers Organisation has already voted to reject the proposals, while members of the Teachers' Union of Ireland voted to accept them.

The ASTI extended its deadline for postal ballots for members to 5.30pm yesterday evening.

The result is expected at some stage today.

