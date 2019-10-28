News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Asthma sufferers urged to take 'sensible precautions' around Halloween celebrations

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, October 28, 2019 - 08:05 AM

People with asthma are being urged to watch out for triggers ahead of Halloween.

The Asthma Society says they need to avoid the fumes from bonfires and fireworks on Thursday night.

"Take some really sensible precautions," advised their CEO Sarah O'Connor.

"For example, make sure they have their reliever inhaler with them if they are attending a place that has a bonfire."

She also said that it is important to ensure that "anyone who is attending the event with them knows about the asthma and knows what to do in the event of their asthma being triggered."

There are 380,000 people living with the condition in Ireland.

