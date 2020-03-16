Associations assure public about fuel and utilities supply during Covid-19 outbreak

There will be no interruption to the supply of petrol, diesel, gas, electricity and home heating oil to consumers or emergency vehicles throughout the Covid-19 delay period and beyond.

That is the message from the Irish Petroleum Industry Association, the Commission for Regulation of Utilities (CRU) and the Gas and Electricity Suppliers.

The organisation said health and safety procedures are in place in their service station shops to ensure the safety of their 13,000 workers and their customers.

Home-heating oil providers are changing how they engage with consumers.

The CRU said it has put in place measures to assist prepayment meter customers to ensure they remain connected to their electricity and gas supplies.

Prepayment customers should to continue to top up their meters to ensure continued service over the coming days and weeks.

Customers with gas prepayment meters customers cannot top up remotely. These customers must visit a post office or shop and purchase credit, or vend, to keep their meter topped up.

As some customers may not be able to reach a retail outlet as regularly over the coming days and weeks, the CRU has decided to increase emergency credit levels for all gas prepayment customers from €10 to €100.

To update the emergency credit on a gas prepayment meter, customers must initially bring the gas pre-payment card to a shop and complete a transaction for this update to apply. This can be registered as a “zero value” during the process and the emergency credit on the card should then be automatically topped up to €100.

It means that if customers cannot reach a retail outlet over the coming weeks, there will now be additional credit to this value on the meter to allow gas to continue to flow for a longer period of time than usual.

Suppliers with electricity prepayment customers offer online and over-the-phone top-up services if you cannot reach a shop. Customers should contact their supplier directly or visit their website for information on how to do this.

Also, from 8am on Tuesday, March 17, disconnections have been suspended until March 29.