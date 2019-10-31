News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Assistance called for in locating 14-year-old missing from Athlone

Assistance called for in locating 14-year-old missing from Athlone
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, October 31, 2019 - 12:36 PM

Gardaí in Athlone are appealing for help in locating a missing 14-year-old.

Ronan Quinn has been missing from Athlone since Sunday, October 27.

When last seen he was wearing a blue jacket, dark tracksuit bottoms, black runners, a baseball cap.

H was carrying two back packs, one blue and one dark.

Anyone who has seen Ronan or has information which could assist in locating him is asked to contact Athlone Garda Station on 090 649 2609, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

READ MORE

Gardaí appeal for help locating Dublin man last seen in September

More on this topic

Gardaí appeal for help locating Dublin man last seen in SeptemberGardaí appeal for help locating Dublin man last seen in September

Gardaí looking for missing 16-year-old in DublinGardaí looking for missing 16-year-old in Dublin

Update: Emma Gibbon has been found safe and wellUpdate: Emma Gibbon has been found safe and well

Gardaí seek help in finding missing Galway teenGardaí seek help in finding missing Galway teen


TOPIC: Missing people

More in this Section

Mental health services putting staff and patients under 'intolerable pressure'Mental health services putting staff and patients under 'intolerable pressure'

Border region not ‘lawless zone’, insists Garda commissionerBorder region not ‘lawless zone’, insists Garda commissioner

Report: Housing, social welfare and family law matters most important issues to Limerick people in 2018Report: Housing, social welfare and family law matters most important issues to Limerick people in 2018

Almost 600,000 people will be auto-enrolled in retirement saving schemesAlmost 600,000 people will be auto-enrolled in retirement saving schemes


Lifestyle

Is there a natural remedy I could take?Natural health: I'm unable to shake off sadness after breakup; my fingernails are brittle and break easily

Trish Brennan is head of fine art & applied art at CIT Crawford College of Art & Design in Cork.Question of Taste: Head of fine art & applied art at CIT Crawford College of Art & Design, Trish Brennan

Halloween is my favourite time of year! I absolutely love it and always have. My twin and I have our birthday on November 1st so it was a special time of year of celebration in our household. The fact that we could eat junk food two days in a row was worth celebrating alone.Mums the word: 'I went pumpkin hunting and picked up a sad looking turnip’

Halloween is one of those special nights in a child’s calendar. Where nearly every neighbour, except, of course, the ones who turn off the lights and sit in darkness, have an Everest of sweets and all you have to do to procure a fist full is wear something scary, call in and utter those magic words; ‘trick or treat’.Learning Points: Freeing the kid inside is true Halloween magic

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 30, 2019

  • 1
  • 3
  • 7
  • 13
  • 23
  • 25
  • 6

Full Lotto draw results »