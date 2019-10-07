Assault in Cork city leaves woman bloodied and bruised

A Cork woman was left bloodied and bruised following an assault in Cork city over the weekend.

It is believed that the woman named Jade was attacked by three young women on Saturday night.

The altercation reportedly began in a pub and continued outside on Winthrop Street.

Jade told Cork’s 96FM that she called the Gardaí to report the incident but was told to contact them on Thursday instead.

Gardaí in Anglesea Street have confirmed to The Echo that they are investigating a minor assault that occurred on Winthrop Street at approximately 1.30am on Saturday.

"A female received minor injuries and investigation ongoing," said a spokesperson.

The attack was one of a number of serious assaults around the city in recent weeks.

A 41-year-old man was sitting in a parked car on North Main Street accompanied by a young child last Tuesday when he was approached and stabbed a number of times by a lone male.

It is understood the attacker ran from the scene in the direction of Adelaide Street.

The injured man was taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment on a number of stab wounds.

Forensics have examined the scene, including the car, but no arrests have been made.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have been in the vicinity between 10.30am and 11am to come forward.

The new chairman of the city's Joint Policing Committee has called for more Gardaí to patrol the streets following the attack.

Meanwhile, on September 4, 55-year-old Paul Jones was found dead in his home on Bandon Road.

On September 12, a homeless man was viciously assaulted on Patrick Street, suffering severe head injuries as a result.

A separate assault took place in the city centre on the same night.

Just last week, two masked teenagers, armed with knives, held up a pizza place in Ballincollig, escaping with a large quantity of cash.

Investigations are ongoing.