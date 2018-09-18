Home»Breaking News»ireland

Assault charges for dad accused of slapping child, 3

Tuesday, September 18, 2018 - 05:40 AM

By Liam Heylin

The father of a three-year-old child appeared in court yesterday facing two assault charges arising out of the alleged slapping of his daughter at a supermarket in Cork.

The 46-year-old’s identity is not published as it would lead to the identification of the alleged victim in the case who is a child.

The Director of Public Prosecutions directed trial at Cork District Court.

It then became a matter for Judge Olann Kelleher to decide — based on an outline of the allegations — whether he would accept jurisdiction to deal with the case at district court level.

Sgt John Kelleher said: “On July 23 two independent witnesses observed (defendant) slap and chastise his daughter (aged three at the time) on two separate occasions at (a supermarket in Cork).

“When interviewed he was evasive and denied assaulting his daughter.”

Judge Olann Kelleher said that he would accept jurisdiction to hear the case at Cork District Court.

The judge asked the accused if he had a solicitor. The defendant said he was working but could not afford to pay one.

Judge Kelleher advised the man that if convicted the assault charges carried a possible jail term up to six months and that he should get a solicitor to represent him.

When the outline of the allegations was given yesterday at Cork District Court the defendant complained, “I have been accused with no evidence at all.” The case was put back until October 1.


