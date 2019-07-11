Aspiring DJ found concealing heroin in his buttocks in garda station

An aspiring DJ found concealing heroin in his buttocks in a garda station will be sentenced later.

Mark Sorahan (44), who has 113 previous convictions, told gardaí he had bought the drugs in an effort to make money to fund repairs to his girlfriend's car.

Sorahan, of Ferrycarrig Drive, Coolock, Dublin pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to possession of heroin for sale or supply and obstruction of a garda in the course of a search at Priorswood Road, Priorswood on March 16, 2018.

Sergeant Killian Leydon told John Berry BL, prosecuting, that he observed Sorahan, who was driving a van, conduct what he suspected to be a drugs transaction with a man standing on the side of the road.

Sgt Leydon said he brought Sorahan over to the patrol car to conduct a search. After he found a lump in one of Sorahan's socks, Sorahan broke free from his grip and ran away.

He detained Sorahan again a few metres down the road and he was brought to Coolock garda station for a further search.

Two packages were recovered, one from his sock and a second found “within his buttocks” contained a total of €1,497.50 of heroin. Sorahan took responsibility for the drugs and was co-operative with gardaí.

He told gardaí he just wanted a normal life and that music was what he was really interested in.

Sorahan said his girlfriend's car needed parts and this was his route to get money to get the parts.

Luigi Rea, defending, said Sorahan had recently completed a course in music production and was trying to get work as a DJ.

He said Sorahan was now living a very different life than he had previously and was actively taking steps to take a different route in life.

He said Sorahan should have known better as the people who would have been buying the drugs from him would be in the position his client was in years ago when he had been addicted to drugs.

Judge Karen O'Connor adjourned sentencing until July 31, next to allow the preparation of reports.