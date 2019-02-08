Asbestos goes flying after roof falls apart

Concern has been raised for the safety of schoolchildren and Mass-goers who are having to walk past broken asbestos which is coming off the roof of a derelict house in a small village.

Members of the Kanturk/Mallow Municipal District Council were shocked after hearing Cllr Timmy Collins tell of his concerns about the possible health implications for people living in his home village of Meelin, on the Cork/Limerick border.

Cllr Timmy Collins

He told council officials there is a derelict house near his home which has a badly damaged asbestos roof.

He said that during storms chunks of the asbestos had blown off, landing on an adjacent footpath: “As far as I’m concerned this is a major health hazard.

"I’ve received a number of complaints from people about it. It happens when there is very windy weather.

Children have to walk past the asbestos when going to school and so do people walking to Mass.

He said he recently spoke to a health official who advised him to raise the matter with the council.

Municipal district officer Liz Donovan suggested that council engineers could fence-off the property.

Cllr Collins said he does not believe that is the solution and said the local community council would have been prepared to pay for a clean-up by qualified professionals, but it is now so bad it is probably beyond their financial reach.

“The whole roof needs to be removed in a safe manner,” Cllr Collins said.

Municipal district councIl chairman, Cllr Gearoid Murphy, said what Cllr Collins was describing “sounds very alarming” and he asked council officials to address it.

Cllr Melissa Mullane said she is concerned for the health of those in the village.

Ms Donovan promised that council engineers will assess the situation.