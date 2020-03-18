Art stores come up with crafty plans to keep kids entertained

As more than a million students across the country bunker down for their first full week of social distancing, parents are busy coming up with entertaining and educational projects to keep them busy and to ‘put some order on the days’.

Never mind the children, many adults too are busy racking their brains looking for projects or puzzles to keep their minds off the more serious side of a pandemic. After a grocery shop and pharmacy run, many people were nipping into craft shops or toy shops to pick up some “essentials”.

Vibes and Scribes’ craft outlet on Cork’s Bridge St and bookstore on Lavitt’s Quay in Cork have seen an increase in interest in craft supplies, jigsaws, and books. They have also been putting together craft kits for distribution online.

Owner Joan Lucey said:

We have been coming up with ideas for different age ranges and seeing what things might occupy a five-year-old or give an 11-year-old something to get stuck into. You can get a lot of ‘little bits’ for even a fiver.

The craft bags from Vibes and Scribes have already proven popular online. These feature a craft book with 10 projects and the kit comes with the materials needed to complete three of these projects.

“We are also taking online and phone orders and sending them directly to people or as gifts on behalf of people,” said Ms Lucey. “People are calling us and arranging to send jigsaws or packs of books to relatives.”

Vibes and Scribes, Bridge Street, Cork

Albert Einstein himself said “play is the highest form of research”, so perhaps parents have been keeping this in mind when they have been making a beeline for toy and puzzle shops such as Pinnochio’s Toys and Gifts on Cork’s Paul St.

Owner Wyon Stansfeld said: “Yes, we’re open and for the last few days that is exactly what we are selling, stuff to entertain. We do have an online presence but it’s still in the first flush of its youth, although I’m rapidly trying to add more to it at the moment. We are also happy to have people call and we will do our best to sort them out over the phone. Instagram and Facebook are also regularly updated with posts.”

Prices range from the ‘pocket money’ end of things, such as a reusable water-based sketch pad for €7.95, to ‘investment’ pieces such as a magnetic chess set for €125.

Cork Art Supplies has closed its shop on Princes St but its online store is “thronged”. Owner Barry Walsh said they are taking orders from parents looking for items for art and craft projects to help keep children occupied as well as from seasoned painters who want their usual supplies.

