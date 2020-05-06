Arson charge brought against 50-year-old man

Arson at a premises on Cornmarket St in Cork City was one of the charges brought against a 50-year-old man at Cork District Court yesterday.

Detective Garda Myles Moran testified yesterday that he arrested Rodney Haynes, of no fixed address, at 10.30am yesterday morning and charged him with three counts. The two most serious charges relate to burglary and arson.

The charges state that at 35 Cornmarket St, Cork, on March 6, 2019, he entered that property as a trespasser to commit an offence.

The arson charge alleges that on the same date at the same place, he caused criminal damage by fire, deliberately or that he was reckless as to whether criminal damage would be caused.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said the DPP had given directions that the case should be dealt with by indictment, which would require a jury trial at Cork Circuit Criminal Court. The sergeant said alternatively, the accused could sign a plea of guilty at the district court and be sentenced at the circuit court.

Frank Buttimer, defence solicitor, said a book of evidence would be required.

Sgt Davis applied for an adjournment of the case until June 16 to allow time for preparation and service of a book of evidence.

Rodney Mr Haynes , of no fixed address, was remanded on bail on those charges until that date.

A third charge – also brought against Haynes by Det. Garda Moran – was for causing criminal damage where the amount of the damage was less than €100 and that count is to be dealt with summarily at Cork District Court.

This matter was also adjourned until June 16. No details on the alleged facts of the Cork city arson were given in court yesterday.