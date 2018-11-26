Home»ireland

Arson attack in Derry leaves mother and child in shock

Monday, November 26, 2018 - 09:52 AM

A 23-year-old woman and her child are said to be badly shaken after an arson attack on a house in Derry.

Police responded to a report of a sofa on fire against the front door of a home at the Galliagh Park area, at around 9.55pm last night.

Wheelie bins were set on fire at the back of the property.

The woman and child were in the house at the time of the incident and the PSNI have described it as a reckless act that could have resulted in fatalities.

