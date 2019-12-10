News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Arrests made and false documents seized in international identity fraud investigation

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, December 10, 2019 - 12:35 PM

Gardaí have arrested two men today as part of Operation Mombasa.

The operation is a multi-jurisdictional investigation centred on an organised crime group of non-nationals who are known to be resident in Ireland.

The two men, aged 45 and 22, are currently detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007 at Blanchardstown Garda Station.

Suspected false documents, phones, financial documentation and cash were also seized.


The search and arrest operation was carried out by the Garda National Immigration Bureau.

They were supported by officers from the Spanish Policia Nacional.

A third man, aged 47, was arrested on Thursday, December 5, during another search and arrest operation.

He is also bring detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007 at Ballymun Garda Station.

Gardaí said that this morning’s operation was attended by the Garda Liaison Officer to Spain and three officers from the Spanish Policia Nacional

The Spanish Policia Nacional officers are in Ireland to advance the investigation in both jurisdictions.

Gardaí said the Policia Nacional conducted searches in Barcelona on Monday and arrested one person.

They also seized false documents, flight tickets/bookings and evidence from parcel delivery services.

Gardaí said: "Operation Mombasa was established as a result of the Icelandic and Spanish authorities intercepting Georgian nationals within their jurisdiction committing criminal offences.

"Enquiries conducted ascertained that some of these Georgian nationals had sourced false documents from Ireland.

"Subsequent enquiries and the interception and seizure by An Garda Síochána of suspected parcels from An Post established packages had been addressed to Non-European Nationals in various EU member states."

