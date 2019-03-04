Arrest warrant issued for woman who impeded investigation; Gardaí have 'no idea where she is'

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Sligo woman who impeded an investigation into a killing and was released on bail, despite DPP objections, after the High Court heard that gardaí have "no idea where she is".

Janice Brady (29), with a last address of Maryville Hostel, Finisklin, Sligo, was arraigned before the Central Criminal Court in November 2017.

She pleaded guilty to impeding the apprehension or prosecution of a man between August 2 and August 3, 2015, at an address in Sligo, knowing or believing that the man was guilty of a killing.

Paul Murray SC, for the Director of Prosecutions, this morning told Mr Justice Paul McDermott “we simply don’t know where she is”.

Bail

The terms of Ms Brady’s bail included that Ms Brady would enter her own bond of €100; reside for a period of six months in sheltered accommodation provided by the Peter McVerry Trust; remain drug and alcohol free for the six-month period; take proactive steps in her recovery; sign on three times a week at a garda station; observe a curfew from 10am to 6pm; provide a mobile phone number to gardai and not visit or live in Sligo except for the purposes of visiting her son.

Mr Murray SC said this morning that it is the State’s case that Ms Brady has breached these conditions.

He said Ms Brady, since being granted bail, has tested positive for drugs and has not signed on with the gardai since February 15.

He said because of these developments, the State was seeking an arrest warrant for Ms Brady in order to revoke her bail.

On February 1 last, when Mr Justice Michael White granted Ms Brady bail, the judge warned her: “Be careful, you’re on very strict conditions.”

At the time, the State objected to Ms Brady’s bail application, with Inspector Tom Colsch telling Mr Murray SC that there was a strong likelihood that if Ms Brady was granted bail she would re-offend and return to her drug habit.

This morning Inspector Colsch told Mr Justice McDermott that Ms Brady has breached her bail conditions.

He said the gardai “have no idea where she is” and he added that she has not been seen in Sligo.

Mr Justice McDermott said he was satisfied that there had been a breach of Ms Brady’s bail conditions and issued an arrest warrant for Ms Brady.

On February 1 last, Mr Justice White said he was comforted by a letter from the Peter McVerry Trust offering Ms Brady sheltered accommodation in Drumcondra for a period of six months and he was prepared to release her on bail conditions for that amount of time.

The judge said the defendant's urine analysis had not tested positive for any illegal substance and he was not unduly concerned that she would try to evade justice.