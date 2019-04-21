NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Arrest after security alerts see homes evacuated in Derry

Sunday, April 21, 2019 - 10:31 AM

A man has been arrested following security alerts in Derry this morning.

An area close to the city’s police station on Strand Road was among those affected by the disruption.

A suspect aged 39 was detained in the city and taken to a Belfast police station for questioning.

Investigations are continuing into the death of Lyra McKee in Derry on Thursday.

During Sunday’s alert a section of the Strand Road was closed to traffic.

Road closures were also put in place in Iniscarn Road, Harty Court and Moss Park.

Residents of several homes have been evacuated, a statement from the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Two arrested over damage to election posters

Cookstown hotel limits activities after St Patrick’s Day crush tragedy

ATM thefts being carried out by copy-cat gangs: Garda Commissioner

Police investigation after woman found dead

KEYWORDS

LondonderryLyra McKee

More in this Section

PSNI appeal for mobile phone footage following killing of Lyra McKee by 'new breed of terrorist'

President Higgins to lead 1916 commemoration ceremony in Dublin

Gardaí appeal for witnesses following assault on cyclist

Extra DARTs in operation ahead of Leinster game as some changes made to rail services


Lifestyle

5 chocolate-themed breaks to satisfy sweet-toothed travellers

Big names from art world in the picture for Easter auction

Weekend food with Darina Allen: Spring into the season with Easter lamb

The Currabinny Cooks: Your guide to an easy Easter

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 20, 2019

    • 7
    • 13
    • 14
    • 15
    • 16
    • 33
    • 20

Full Lotto draw results »