Arrest after security alerts see homes evacuated in Derry

A man has been arrested following security alerts in Derry this morning.

An area close to the city’s police station on Strand Road was among those affected by the disruption.

A suspect aged 39 was detained in the city and taken to a Belfast police station for questioning.

Investigations are continuing into the death of Lyra McKee in Derry on Thursday.

During Sunday’s alert a section of the Strand Road was closed to traffic.

Road closures were also put in place in Iniscarn Road, Harty Court and Moss Park.

Residents of several homes have been evacuated, a statement from the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said.

- Press Association