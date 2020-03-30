News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Arrest after man stabbed and garda injured in Dublin incident

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, March 30, 2020 - 11:03 AM

A 25 year-old man has been stabbed during an assault in Inchicore in Dublin.

Gardaí attended the scene at St Vincent's Street West at around 2.30am this morning.

Gardaí at the scene found a 25-year-old man who had been stabbed.

While the injured party was lying on the ground, the suspect tried to assault the man again.

A Garda member intervened and received a laceration to his head.

The injured party and the Garda were both taken to St James Hospital for treatment.

Gardaí said the injured party remains in hospital at this time and the garda member has since been released.

A 24-year-old man was arrested at the scene and is currently detained under Section 4, of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Kilmainham Garda Station.

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing.

In a separate incident, a man was seriously injured [vurl=990940]in a stabbing in Cathal Brugha Street[/burl].

He was been rushed to hospital, but is expected to make a recovery.

