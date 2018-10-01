Arrest after man scaled scaffolding

A file is being prepared for the DPP after a man went on a rampage and triggered a seven-hour standoff on scaffolding overlooking one of Cork’s busiest streets.

Slates and timber were thrown from the top of the building on Washington St and three cars were damaged during the incident which began on Washington St on Friday night and ended peacefully in the early hours of Saturday morning.

A Google Streetview image of Washington St.

The man, 39, who has an address in the Gurranabraher area on the city’s northside, is known to gardaí.

It is understood that he man may have been reacting to a garda search of his house earlier on Friday.

He was eventually arrested and detained under the provisions of the Mental Health Act, before being assessed by a doctor.

It is understood he has been receiving medical care while garda investigations continue. A file is being prepared for the DPP.

The alarm was raised at around 10.30pm on Friday when a man, described by witnesses as “disturbed and agitated”, scaled scaffolding erected around a three-storey building on the corner of Courthouse St and Washington St.

It is one of the best-known pub and nightclub strips in the city centre and was busy with revellers at the time.

The man began shouting abuse at people before he began firing slates, roof tiles and timber slats from the top of the scaffolding onto the street below.

Gardaí were called and a decision was taken to seal off several streets in the area to pedestrians and traffic in the interests of public safety. Two units of Cork City Fire Brigade and an ambulance were tasked to the incident.

Several specialist Garda units were put on standby and a trained garda negotiator was brought to the scene.

Despite the negotiator’s best efforts, the man refused to leave the scaffolding and continued firing various missiles down from the rooftop.

Three vehicles were damaged during the incident — two private cars and a Garda car.

The negotiator remained on scene for several hours trying to talk the man down.

However, it was 5.30am on Sunday before the man decided to come down of his own accord and the emergency services were stood down.

The man was arrested at the scene and Garda investigations are ongoing.