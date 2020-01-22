Around one in 10 households struggling to pay monthly bills

Just under 10% of Irish households were unable to pay their monthly utility bills in the past 12 months.

New figures from Eurostat show that the Irish figures are improving since the collapse of the economy in 2008.

The most punctual country in the EU for paying utility bills is the Netherlands with 99% compliance.

Tim Hayes from Dublin's European Commission office says that while the Irish figures are quite high, other countries are much higher.

"These recent figures show us that about one in 10 Irish households are having trouble paying their utility bills," said Mr Hayes.

"That is serious but it is not as serious as Greece where one in three people have difficulty paying their bills."