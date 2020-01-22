News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Around one in 10 households struggling to pay monthly bills

Around one in 10 households struggling to pay monthly bills
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, January 22, 2020 - 07:57 AM

Just under 10% of Irish households were unable to pay their monthly utility bills in the past 12 months.

New figures from Eurostat show that the Irish figures are improving since the collapse of the economy in 2008.

The most punctual country in the EU for paying utility bills is the Netherlands with 99% compliance.

Tim Hayes from Dublin's European Commission office says that while the Irish figures are quite high, other countries are much higher.

"These recent figures show us that about one in 10 Irish households are having trouble paying their utility bills," said Mr Hayes.

"That is serious but it is not as serious as Greece where one in three people have difficulty paying their bills."

READ MORE

#CheckTheRegister: Deadline to register to vote is today

More on this topic

Take cover: How to protect your incomeTake cover: How to protect your income

Making Cents: Get your house in order before seeking a mortgageMaking Cents: Get your house in order before seeking a mortgage

Making Cents: Dear diary - the trick to keeping track of spendingMaking Cents: Dear diary - the trick to keeping track of spending

Bank of England boss spent almost £100,000 on final Governors’ Day partyBank of England boss spent almost £100,000 on final Governors’ Day party


TOPIC: Money

More in this Section

Man who left former partner unconscious in pool of blood after beating during safety order breach gets three yearsMan who left former partner unconscious in pool of blood after beating during safety order breach gets three years

Election 2020: How do I register to vote?Election 2020: How do I register to vote?

Family of pregnant woman kept alive over Eighth Amendment worries seek €3.3m damages over her deathFamily of pregnant woman kept alive over Eighth Amendment worries seek €3.3m damages over her death

Waterford Cllrs agree to self-regulate their social media accounts Waterford Cllrs agree to self-regulate their social media accounts


Lifestyle

Hannah Stephenson has advice on how to care for your garden when wet weather strikesHow to prevent and deal with waterlogging in the garden

If you're down in the epidermal dumps, exfoliation, hydration and decongesting is what you need.The Skin Nerd: How to prep and pep that played-out January skin

The Winter Show, which gets underway in New York this Friday, is a celebration of world cultures, from antiquity to the present.Time travellers are packing their suitcases for New York this week

“Finish him!” It’s one of the most famous lines in video games – in fact, they pretty much built the entire series around it. Mortal Kombat is notorious for brutal finishing moves, in which the characters kill off their opponents in horrific (and often humourous) fashion.Game Tech: Mortal line lives on in the cinema

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 18, 2020

  • 4
  • 13
  • 16
  • 23
  • 33
  • 42
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »