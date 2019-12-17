News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Around 9,000 nurses set to take strike action in NI

Around 9,000 nurses set to take strike action in NI
By Press Association
Tuesday, December 17, 2019 - 05:13 PM

A last-ditch meeting aiming to prevent around 9,000 nurses from taking Northern Ireland's first 12-hour strike action on Wednesday over pay is due.

The unprecedented walkout in Northern Ireland will see them leave patient bedsides with the solidarity of thousands of other healthcare workers.

Stormont’s political parties are expected to meet the head of the civil service at Stormont in an appeal for more cash.

Unison union regional secretary Patricia McKeown said: “As we enter this significant period in the industrial struggle the consequences lay firmly on the shoulders of the UK Government, our elected politicians and the leadership of the civil service.

“The decision they take in the next few hours will have lasting consequences in our society either for good or for ill.”

Routine medical appointments will be cancelled, minor injury units closed and there will be delays to some ambulance responses if the action goes ahead.

Nurses in Northern Ireland are paid up to£4,677 less than counterparts in England and Wales (Rui Vieira/PA)
Nurses in Northern Ireland are paid up to £4,677 less than counterparts in England and Wales (Rui Vieira/PA)

Nurses in Northern Ireland are paid up to £4,677 less than counterparts in England and Wales.

Around half are considering leaving the profession because of pressure caused by under-staffing, a union said.

The health authorities are unable to break the deadlock since no ministers are in place to take decisions at the devolved parliament at Stormont.

Civil servants running public services cannot find enough extra cash to satisfy the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) union; while just under 2,800 posts are unfilled.

Spending on temporary agency staff to fill gaps has doubled.

A newly-qualified registered nurse in Northern Ireland earns £1,875 less than in Scotland and £1,419 less than in England and Wales. For a specialist nurse, the difference is up to £4,677, the RCN said.

Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith has said finding a solution will be among his top priorities during talks he has called with the local political parties (Liam McBurney/PA)
Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith has said finding a solution will be among his top priorities during talks he has called with the local political parties (Liam McBurney/PA)

Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith has said finding a solution will be among his top priorities during talks he has called with the local political parties.

Sinn Féin and the Democratic Unionists, Northern Ireland’s two largest parties, suffered some reverses in last week’s General Election.

They face another Assembly election if they do not agree by next month to return to powersharing and retake the tiller over increasingly-stretched public services.

Nearly 300,000 people in Northern Ireland were on a waiting list for a first appointment with a consultant, according to Department of Health figures published last summer.

Industrial action is also planned on Wednesday by the Unison, Unite and Nipsa trade unions which cover ambulance paramedics and jobs like cleaning, portering, catering and administration.

Services like cancer care will be exempted.

A spokesperson for Health and Social Care (HSC) organisations said: “Regrettably, as a result of the widespread nature of the strike, numerous appointments and treatments have been cancelled and many services across our hospitals and the community care sector have had to be stood down or reduced.

“We sincerely apologise in advance for the distress this action will cause to everyone impacted especially our patients, service users and family members.”

The South Tyrone Hospital Minor Injury Unit (MIU), Mid Ulster MIU, Bangor MIU and Ards MIU will all be closed.

All emergency departments will remain open as normal.

All patients and service users affected by cancellations of appointments and service closures have been notified by their local health trust, which runs services, and appointments will be rescheduled.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service will be prioritising 999 calls and those calls which are less serious in nature, potentially, face a delay in response times.

More on this topic

Nurses take industrial action in Northern Ireland over payNurses take industrial action in Northern Ireland over pay

Three in five nurses vote to accept Labour Court proposalsThree in five nurses vote to accept Labour Court proposals

Majority of nurses see contract as ‘good deal’Majority of nurses see contract as ‘good deal’

INMO recommends that members vote for Labour Court proposalsINMO recommends that members vote for Labour Court proposals


nurses strikeTOPIC: Nurses' Strike

More in this Section

Killarney the engine of growth for Kerry tourism - reportKillarney the engine of growth for Kerry tourism - report

Labour condemns Govt's 'spurious and irrelevant' arguments delaying smoky coal banLabour condemns Govt's 'spurious and irrelevant' arguments delaying smoky coal ban

Minister confirms patronage for six new schoolsMinister confirms patronage for six new schools

Irish firm launches country's first coffee cup recycling schemeIrish firm launches country's first coffee cup recycling scheme


Lifestyle

The recipes here can be made to give as last minute gifts or simply made as treats for your own Christmas table.Michelle Darmody makes treats for the Christmas table

YOU know the way the EU is planning to stop the clocks going back and forward for daylight savings time in 2021? They need to take a look at moving Christmas as well. December 25 is way too late, at least in Ireland. They need to move it back to December 12, if my kids are anything to go by.Learner dad: We're on our fourth box of roses as I write, with my belly almost obscuring the keyboard

Do pets cause asthma? Can you still exercise? Liz Connor explains everything you need to know.4 myths about asthma you should probably stop believing

How about ditching plastics, becoming a vegan gardener or stopping impulse buying?These are the best gardening New Year resolutions for 2020 – how many will you do?

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 14, 2019

  • 11
  • 17
  • 24
  • 29
  • 30
  • 47
  • 38

Full Lotto draw results »