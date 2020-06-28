Around 450 pubs in Dublin planning to reopen from Monday

Around 450 pubs in Dublin are planning to open next week in what has been called a "milestone moment".

Phase three of coronavirus restrictions being eased begins tomorrow with hairdressers, barbers, gyms, pools, cinemas and churches also allowed open.

It has been 15 weeks since pubs have been allowed to serve customers inside the premises.

Under guidelines published by Fáilte Ireland, from Monday pubs serving food are allowed trade and sell alcohol so long as a meal worth €9 is also served.

The Licensed Vintners Association (LVA) say that pubs reopening “marks a milestone moment in the recovery of the country”.

The LVA has also urged publicans to ensure they take responsibility and make sure social distancing guidelines are being met.

They estimate that almost two out of every three pubs in Dublin will resume trading in the coming days.

Pubs that don’t serve food are due to be able to reopen on July 20.

“With the public health situation improving, the reopening of pubs will be an indicator of Ireland’s emergence from the lockdown,” said Donall O’Keeffe, Chief Executive of the LVA.

“It will signal to the outside world that our country is beginning the journey back to normality and our economy is once again open for business.

“It is of the utmost importance that any pubs that are reopening this week ensure they are closely following the guidelines.

“We need to show that not only are the pubs open again, but that they will provide a safe and comfortable environment to their customers and staff.

“Each individual pub and publican must take responsibility to ensure the guidelines are strictly adhered to. There are understandable concerns amongst the public.

“We have no doubt it is the pubs which clearly demonstrate compliance with the guidelines and with protecting public health that will attract the most customers in the days and weeks ahead.

We also know that any pubs that fail to comply with the guidelines will suffer serious reputational damage and rightly attract the attention of the authorities.

“It should be recognised that the vast majority of pubs that are reopening are putting a major effort into getting their premises ready for this new trading environment.”

Meanwhile, the Vintners’ Federation of Ireland said that “more than 60% of our members will remain closed” until July 20, when all pubs are allowed to reopen.

Chief Executive Padraig Cribben said: “There will be huge scrutiny of the pub trade in the interim, probably to a greater extent than any other sector reopening in phase three.

“Publicans and their customers are now on a steep learning curve where mutual respect will be crucial.”

Mr Cribben added that “staff and customers will have to work together to make the reopening a success.”