Around 3,000 gardaí unable to drive patrol cars

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, November 27, 2019 - 04:29 PM

It has emerged that 3,000 gardaí still need training in how to drive a patrol car.

The Policing Authority has heard 342 of those members need basic competency driver training.

The issue was raised four years ago by the authority which raised concerns over "serious organisational risks" if members were not fully trained to respond to "blue light" situations.

Assistant Garda Commissioner for Roads Policing, Dave Sheahan, said they are recruiting more trainers to address the backlog.

The Assistant Commissioner said: "I accept that the number of people that require training is about 3,000 and as part of the process to try and eliminate that backlog, what we have done is look to get extra personnel into the driver training centres.

"A direction went out looking for those people on the 6th of November this year."

