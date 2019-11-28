Around 10% of people living with HIV in Ireland don't know they are HIV positive

It is estimated that some 10% of people living with HIV in Ireland do not know they are HIV positive.

A new debate series is taking place in Smock Alley in Dublin tonight about the virus.

Globally, there are 37 million people with HIV, but the worldwide rate of infections has declined 16% since 2010.

However, in Ireland there was an 8% increase in diagnosed infections last year.

Chief executive of the National Global Health Network, Nadine Ferris-France, says alot of stigma still surrounds the condition.

"It's very hard for people to be aware and educated about HIV if there's not information being promoted," said Ms Ferris-France.

"So I think that's definitley something and I think stigma is a huge thing.

"Our event in Smock Alley tonight - the focus of the HIV/Aids lecture tonight is on women, and HIV and reproductive health and rights.

"We couldn't find one woman living with HIV in Ireland who was willing to speak on the panal.

"I think that really says a lot about stigma."