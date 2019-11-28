News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Around 10% of people living with HIV in Ireland don't know they are HIV positive

Around 10% of people living with HIV in Ireland don't know they are HIV positive
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, November 28, 2019 - 10:34 AM

It is estimated that some 10% of people living with HIV in Ireland do not know they are HIV positive.

A new debate series is taking place in Smock Alley in Dublin tonight about the virus.

Globally, there are 37 million people with HIV, but the worldwide rate of infections has declined 16% since 2010.

However, in Ireland there was an 8% increase in diagnosed infections last year.

Chief executive of the National Global Health Network, Nadine Ferris-France, says alot of stigma still surrounds the condition.

"It's very hard for people to be aware and educated about HIV if there's not information being promoted," said Ms Ferris-France.

"So I think that's definitley something and I think stigma is a huge thing.

"Our event in Smock Alley tonight - the focus of the HIV/Aids lecture tonight is on women, and HIV and reproductive health and rights.

"We couldn't find one woman living with HIV in Ireland who was willing to speak on the panal.

"I think that really says a lot about stigma."

READ MORE

'People are entitled to look for a head', PAC hears as printer costs hit €1.8m

More on this topic

568 patients waiting for beds in Irish hospitals568 patients waiting for beds in Irish hospitals

Natural health: 'My family tells me I have bad breath'; My digestion has slowed down'Natural health: 'My family tells me I have bad breath'; My digestion has slowed down'

No money in Budget 2020 for free contraception scheme, committee hearsNo money in Budget 2020 for free contraception scheme, committee hears

Coffee can reduce risk of diabetes and high blood pressure, study saysCoffee can reduce risk of diabetes and high blood pressure, study says


TOPIC: Health

More in this Section

Councillors set to get €8,000 pay riseCouncillors set to get €8,000 pay rise

Eoghan Murphy to face no confidence motionEoghan Murphy to face no confidence motion

Two hospitalised after multi-car collision on N7Two hospitalised after multi-car collision on N7

Man arrested in relation to armed robbery at Cork takeawayMan arrested in relation to armed robbery at Cork takeaway


Lifestyle

My family tells me I have bad breath. What would you suggest?Natural health: 'My family tells me I have bad breath'; My digestion has slowed down'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 27, 2019

  • 11
  • 28
  • 29
  • 39
  • 42
  • 44
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »