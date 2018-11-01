Army told to include State logo on promotional material despite ‘politicising’ concerns

By Ken Foxe

The Defence Forces was worried about commemorative videos for its work being ‘politicised’ after being told it had to include a logo for the Government of Ireland.

The videos, shown during the All-Ireland hurling semi-final at Croke Park in the summertime, had proved controversial with some patrons complaining they were too militaristic to be used at a family event.

Behind the scenes, however, a separate controversy was also rumbling over the inclusion of Government logos on the promotional videos.

Documents obtained under FoI show the Defence Forces had flagged concerns over the branding and whether it would be seen to be promoting the Fine Gael-led administration.

Paul Kehoe, T.D at Cathal Brugha Barracks, Rathmines at the review of the men and women of the 58th Infantry Group ahead of their six month deployment to Syria last month. Photo: Leah Farrell/ Rollingnews.ie

An email sent to the Defence Forces press officer Pat O’Connor from an official at the Department of Defence said Minister Paul Kehoe had requested the logo’s inclusion.

“I have discussed the issue of the use of the Government of Ireland’s logo with the Minister’s office,” said the email.

The correspondence advised branding should be displayed both immediately before and after a video on peacekeeping, noting: “I know you have voiced your concerns with regard to its use and the potential for it to be politicising the event, however it is a public services logo.”

A day later, the press office was again contacted by the department seeking to ensure Government branding was going to appear. “The Minister’s office are looking for confirmation that the Government of Ireland logo will be shown,” said the email.

The logo was originally introduced by the Strategic Communications Unit, wound down earlier this year amid controversy over the placement of advertorials in regional newspapers related to Project Ireland 2040.

In a statement, the department said use of the Government of Ireland logo reflected the “cross-government and multi-services nature of Ireland’s participation in UN peacekeeping”.

“In relation to the all-Ireland hurling semi-final, following internal discussions, it was agreed by all parties that the logo be used in the same manner as the day of the State commemorations.”

Separately, the Defence Forces received only two written queries about the videos despite a furore on social media.

Council of State member Ruairí McKiernan asked why a military recruitment and an army rangers video would be shown during a hurling match: “I am fully supportive of the intended celebration of UN peacekeeping services but, like many others, I am concerned by the particular nature of the videos as part of a family friendly sporting occasion.

“The Rangers video in particular, which was accompanied by a beating drum and loud gunshots, would appear not to fit with the theme of the event.”

A mother-of-four said one of the videos was more suitable to an adult audience, as it sensationalised warfare: “The video was awash with scenes of soldiers shooting their guns and there was a continuous barrage of gunfire noise etc, high testosterone visuals that are more suited to a +18 video game.”

In response, the Defence Forces said: “I am sorry that you did not enjoy the videos that show our work. However, many others have reached out to us to tell us how proud they were to see the professionalism of the Defence Forces portrayed in Croke Park.”