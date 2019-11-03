Army specialists meet Turkish officials to assess Lisa Smith rescue operation

A team from the Irish Defence Forces, accompanied by members of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, is understood to have travelled to Turkey to investigate a possible route out of Syria for Irish citizen Lisa Smith and her two-year-old daughter.

'Isis bride' Smith, who is linked to Islamic State, escaped from a Kurdish forces detainment camp in Syria last month. It is believed she is now being detained close to Syria's border with Turkey.

It is understood that a repatriation effort for Smith and her daughter is being assessed.

It was reported last month that Smith could be among thousands of ISIS fighters who could go free as the United States looked to move troops out of the region.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said at the time: “As in all cases where Irish citizens are in distress or danger overseas, the Department will continue to engage with partners and provide appropriate consular advice and assistance.

"Given the particularly volatile and complex situation in the region in this case, it would not be helpful to comment on specific cases or any possible course of action."