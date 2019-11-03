News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Army specialists meet Turkish officials to assess Lisa Smith rescue operation

Army specialists meet Turkish officials to assess Lisa Smith rescue operation
Lisa Smith. Image: Via ITV
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, November 03, 2019 - 12:21 PM

A team from the Irish Defence Forces, accompanied by members of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, is understood to have travelled to Turkey to investigate a possible route out of Syria for Irish citizen Lisa Smith and her two-year-old daughter.

'Isis bride' Smith, who is linked to Islamic State, escaped from a Kurdish forces detainment camp in Syria last month. It is believed she is now being detained close to Syria's border with Turkey.

It is understood that a repatriation effort for Smith and her daughter is being assessed.

It was reported last month that Smith could be among thousands of ISIS fighters who could go free as the United States looked to move troops out of the region.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said at the time: “As in all cases where Irish citizens are in distress or danger overseas, the Department will continue to engage with partners and provide appropriate consular advice and assistance.

"Given the particularly volatile and complex situation in the region in this case, it would not be helpful to comment on specific cases or any possible course of action."

READ MORE

ISIS bride Lisa Smith may go free as US moves troops out of Syria

More on this topic

We are meant to have moved on from the ‘string her up’ mentalityWe are meant to have moved on from the ‘string her up’ mentality

'Comprehensive' terror file due on Lisa Smith, says security chief'Comprehensive' terror file due on Lisa Smith, says security chief

Gardaí confirm 'criminal investigation' into possible terrorist offences by ISIS bride Lisa SmithGardaí confirm 'criminal investigation' into possible terrorist offences by ISIS bride Lisa Smith

Lisa Smith should not be allowed to 'roam the streets of Ireland' if she returns, says Irish Muslim leaderLisa Smith should not be allowed to 'roam the streets of Ireland' if she returns, says Irish Muslim leader


TOPIC: Lisa Smith

More in this Section

Achill asylum row: Christians are morally obliged to welcome the stranger says Archbishop of TuamAchill asylum row: Christians are morally obliged to welcome the stranger says Archbishop of Tuam

Mary McAleese calls on Catholic Church to allow permanent women deaconsMary McAleese calls on Catholic Church to allow permanent women deacons

Why is Northern Ireland broadband scheme costing half that of scheme here, ask FFWhy is Northern Ireland broadband scheme costing half that of scheme here, ask FF

Archbishop Diarmuid Martin pays tribute to Dr Richard Clarke as he announces retirement Archbishop Diarmuid Martin pays tribute to Dr Richard Clarke as he announces retirement


Lifestyle

Paul Ring starts a new column in our books pages this month.Why audiobooks have never been so popular

Supermodels like Chanel Iman and actors like Anne Hathaway are showing us how maternity fashion is done.The best dressed pregnant celebs on red carpets right now

Does it help or hinder their learning?Ask an expert: How much should I help my child with their homework?

The benefits are manifold, discovers Katie Wright.Should we all be using vegan beauty products?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 02, 2019

  • 3
  • 18
  • 28
  • 30
  • 31
  • 47
  • 7

Full Lotto draw results »