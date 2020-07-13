News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Army man spared conviction for assault

The accused was told to make a payment to Cork Simon Community in lieu of a conviction.
By Liam Heylin
Monday, July 13, 2020 - 06:40 PM

A man with 31 years of honourable service in the Irish Army avoided a first conviction for assault yesterday on payment of €1,500 to the injured party.

Judge Olann Kelleher said at Cork District Court that on payment of €500 to Cork Simon Community, Derek Hackett of Ashlington, Brooklodge, Glanmire, Co Cork, was being given the benefit of a dismissal under the Probation of Offenders Act.

Derek Hackett, 51, pleaded guilty to a charge of assault causing harm to another man at Riverstown Inn, Glanmire, Co Cork, on September 29, 2018, following a dispute during a game of cards.

The judge took consideration in avoiding a conviction for the accused, evidence that he had given honourable service to the State in a period of 31 years with the Irish Army, including nine overseas tours of duty including terms with the United Nations in Lebanon, Kosovo, and Chad.

