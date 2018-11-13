Armed gardaí rescue slashed youth from five-man torture gang

Armed gardaí rescued a youth from a five-man torture gang when they found him naked in a bath after being slashed and beaten.

Sources said the 22-year-old was covered in blood and was rushed to hospital, where his injuries are understood to be non life-threatening.

The horrific attack late on Sunday night is believed to be part of an escalating feud in Drogheda town.

It followed a car bombing 30 minutes earlier and the discovery of an explosive device in another car that afternoon.

The scene near St Mary’s Church on the Dublin Road in Drogheda where a possible incendiary device was found. Picture: Ciara Wikinson

These three attacks followed six incidents, including petrol bombings, between Thursday night and Friday morning in the Co Louth town.

A security alert was sparked in Drogheda at around 2.40pm on Sunday when flames were seen coming from the exhaust of a car, believed to belong to a girlfriend of a senior member of one of the gangs.

The Defence Forces bomb disposal squad was called and the device was determined to be a viable explosive device, that was melting in the heat of the exhaust.

It is thought associates of a gangster recovering from a gun attack last July were behind that attack.

Later on Sunday, at around 9pm, there was an explosion outside a sports club in Moneymore estate, when gas canisters placed inside a car blew up after the vehicle was set on fire.

At 9.30pm and acting on intelligence, the Garda Armed Support Unit raided a house in the estate and discovered a young man, covered in blood, in a bath. The youth, originally from Dundalk, had been slashed and beaten.

Five men that were inside fled to a nearby house and barricaded themselves in. There was a short siege ending in their arrest sometime around midnight.

They are members of the rival gang and are thought to include one of its leaders. They range in ages from 24 to 44. Gardaí are hoping to bring charges.